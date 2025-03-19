Feud, greed and lust: murder incidents increase in Lahore

During the past four months, feud, greed and lust took many lives in Lahore areas. As reported on March 12, Ali Hasnain killed his mother, Razia, and badly injured his brother in a property feud in the Sundar area of Lahore.

Another heinous crime was committed on January 27 by a woman, Kinza, who killed her 2-year-old son, Ali Raza, with the help of her maid and her paramour, Islam. The child’s mother kept staging a kidnapping, while suspicion arose and an investigation was conducted to uncover the fact that Kinza considered her son Ali Raza to be the only hindrance between her and his paramour, Islam.

On November 8, 7-year-old Abdur Rehman was killed by his father, Ghulam Mujtaba. According to details, Ghulam Mujtaba had divorced his first wife, Abdur Rehman’s mother, who used to live with Mujtaba’s 2nd wife. Due to unknown reasons, Ghulam Mujtaba killed his son, buried him in his workshop and started staging kidnappings. Upon Ghulam Mujtaba’s suspicious behaviour, police arrested him, and he confessed to his own son’s murder.

In the Kahna area, a minor domestic dispute took the life of Rizwan, who opened fire on his younger brother Nabeel and killed him on the spot.

In Garhi Shahu, Lahore, Pakistan, Railways’ Grade-15 officer was killed by his wife, Muazmi, and paramour, Haider, and his brother by slitting his throat. Muazmi was arrested for advising on the murder, but the paramour and his brother could not be arrested. The woman also staged a robbery at home, but it did not last long.

In the Shalimar area, a man named Javed shot and killed his wife Kinza over a domestic dispute. Moreover, in Sanda, wife Rida was murdered by her husband, Shamshad, by slitting her throat while trying to marry her sister-in-law. Sumeera, both Shamshad and his sister-in-law are arrested by the police on murder charges.

On March 10, in Harbanspura, sister Laiba was shot and killed by her brothers over domestic disputes.

In Southern Cantonment, Lahore, 3-year-old Hareem Fatima was strangled and killed by her stepmother by placing a pillow over her face. A case has been registered against the woman based on her husband’s statement.

On March 3, in the Liaqatabad area, a co-wife, Sadia, killed the second co-wife by hitting a pin roller on her head. She could not survive and died. After killing her, she packed her in a sack and held her while she was shifting the body on the roof.

On February 14, in Sabzazar, a woman named Ramsha was killed by her husband and family members. In another incident on March 7, in Mughalpura, Aniqa was killed by her husband, Junaid, and in-laws.

On December 15, Abdur Rahman killed his wife Toba. On March 5, in Jauhar Town, a husband shot and killed his wife. In Ghaziabad, on December 5, Yasir killed his wife Rubab. On March 10, an uncle killed his niece, Sumaya.