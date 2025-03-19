SC launches hotline to enhance judicial accountability

The Supreme Court has introduced an anti-corruption hotline to enhance the judicial accountability. According to an official statement, the initiative underscores the judiciary’s commitment to eliminating obstacles to swift justice. Chief Justice, Yahya Afridi, remains steadfast in his resolve to uphold the principles of justice and foster a corruption-free environment within the judiciary.

The statement further revealed that in the past five months alone, 7,633 new cases were filed, while verdicts were issued in 11,779 cases.

“As the Chief Justice of Pakistan, I assure the public that all cases filed in the Supreme Court will be decided on merit without undue delays,” the statement said. It also urged citizens to immediately report any government or private individual demanding bribes for case scheduling, document procurement, or any related matters.

Reaffirming a strict zero-tolerance policy against bribery and favoritism, the Chief Justice assured that the identity of whistleblowers would remain strictly confidential. Citizens can report instances of bribery via WhatsApp at 0326-4442444, where designated anti-corruption officials will remain in touch with complainants. The Supreme Court emphasised that the anti-corruption hotline offers a secure and confidential platform for reporting corruption, bias, or misconduct within the judiciary.

The appointment of new judges to the Supreme Court is expected to further expedite case disposals.