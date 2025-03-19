SHC’s CB orders appointment of blind lawyer as judicial magistrate

The Sindh High Court’s constitutional bench has ordered the appointment of a blind lawyer as a judicial magistrate under the Sindh Judicial Services Rules, Express News reported.

The decision was announced on a petition filed by lawyer Syed Sadiq Hussain, seeking relaxation in recruitment rules. The court directed authorities to ensure his appointment within four weeks. If no vacancy is available, he should be accommodated in the next available position.

“The petitioner is a practising lawyer and earns his livelihood through legal work,” the bench stated. “The matter of his seniority is left to the administrative committee.”

The court also ordered copies of the judgment to be sent to the law secretary and the registrar of the Sindh High Court.

The case dates back to a recruitment advertisement published on 1 December 2014 for judicial magistrates. The petitioner had cleared the selection process but was denied a medical fitness certificate due to visual impairment. He was advised to seek relief from the Sindh High Court regarding medical requirements.

Despite filing an application with the court registrar, no action was taken. The petitioner requested the court to allow relaxation in the medical fitness criteria, leading to the latest ruling.