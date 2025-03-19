WFP organizes awareness session on fortified flour

The World Food Programme (WFP) on Wednesday organized an awareness session on the benefits of vitamin- and mineral-enriched fortified flour in Sukkur. Chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Bushra Mansoor, the session brought together stakeholders from the Sukkur Chamber of Commerce, Nari Foundation, and local flour mills.

Mansoor praised the WFP’s awareness campaign on fortified flour, launched in collaboration with the Sindh government, as a commendable initiative. She highlighted the decline in natural nutrients in wheat and flour due to excessive fertilizer and pesticide use, emphasizing the need for fortified flour to address human nutritional deficiencies.