Home minister reviews law, security situation

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Home Minister, Zia-Ul-Hassan Lanjar, at the provincial level to discuss the law and order situation and security measures. During the meeting, IGP Sindh provided a detailed briefing on the law and order situation and security arrangements during the holy month of Ramadan. The Sindh Home Minister issued instructions to ensure that the overall security arrangements, especially on the occasion of Yom-e-Shahadat Ali, are coordinated and extraordinary, ensuring that all processions and gatherings are safe and peaceful.

He emphasized that during the last ten days of Ramadan, particularly during the odd nights, the security strategy and plan should not only be foolproof but also enhance security measures, including police patrolling and picketing, around central mosques, Imam Bargahs, and prayer/memorial sites.

IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon informed the meeting that a security plan covering all three phases of the holy month is being implemented in line with its essence and priorities. District officers have also been directed to adopt a coordinated strategy and plan.The meeting was attended by the Additional Chief Secretary Home, Secretary Law, DIGs, CTD, Special Branch, Security, and other senior officers.