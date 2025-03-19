Student ambassadors’ share their experience with Sindh ombudsman

The second follow-up meeting of the Ambassadors Program was held under the chairmanship of Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Mohammad Sohail Rajput. The meeting was attended by Secretary Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Mansoor Abbas Rizvi, Director General Akhtar Hussain Bugti, Registrar Masood Ishrat, Advisor Rehana G. Memon and student ambassadors selected from Saleem Habib University Karachi. In the meeting, the student ambassadors informed the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh about their experiences as ambassadors and presented various suggestions.

The student ambassadors said that there is a need for a public awareness campaign through media, social media and other platforms regarding the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh office.

They proposed to keep the social media platforms and official website of the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh more updated and developed on modern lines. The student ambassadors also suggested to select community ombudsmen and set up awareness stalls of the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh in various exhibitions held in universities and expo centers.

The Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Mohammad Sohail Rajput encouraged the student ambassadors on their suggestions and assured them of taking them into consideration. Mohammad Sohail Rajput presented certificates of appreciation and honorary identity cards of the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh office to the students and offered them internships.