Authorities impose curfew in KP’s three districts

Authorities have imposed curfew in South Waziristan district, North Waziristan district and Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province from 6:00am to 6:00pm on Wednesday.

According to notification issued in this regard, curfew has been imposed in various areas of these district including Azizabad Chowk, Sarokai, Jandola, Korh Fort, Dabara, Speen Masjid, Asman Manza, Ladha, Makin, Razmak, Gardai and Khurshin.

Authorities have advised commuters to use alternate routes. The general public has also been requested to cooperate with the administration during the curfew hours.