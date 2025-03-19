Court sends 25 students on remand for UK visa fraud

The lower court of Islamabad on Wednesday ordered a two-day physical remand of 25 students accused of using forged visas to settle in the UK. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) presented the suspects before the Judicial Magistrate Ahmed Shahzad Gondal, claiming they were part of an organized scheme to migrate illegally. The FIA’s Anti-Human Trafficking Cell arrested the students, alleging they tampered with passports to secure UK visas. During the hearing, investigators told the court the students were central figures in the plan, knowingly attempting to bypass legal migration channels. “They understood the rules of the ‘game’,” an FIA officer stated, rejecting claims of innocence. Defense lawyers argued the students were misled by agents who orchestrated the fraud. “These young individuals are victims. The real culprits-the agents-remain free,” a lawyer said. The FIA countered that the students, all adults, were complicit in the scheme. However, the Judicial Magistrate approved the remand, directing authorities to produce the suspects again on March 21. The FIA will continue probing potential links to broader trafficking networks.