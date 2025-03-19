Fly Jinnah launches new non-stop flights from Lahore to Muscat

Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s low-cost carrier, announces the launch of its new service connecting Lahore to Muscat in Oman, further expanding its international network. Starting from April 1, 2025, Fly Jinnah will operate non-stop flights between Allama Iqbal International Airport and Muscat International Airport, three times a week, providing travelers with an affordable and convenient travel option between Pakistan and Oman.

The addition of Muscat to Fly Jinnah’s Lahore network strengthens the airline’s international connectivity, which already includes popular destinations such as Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as Sharjah and Bahrain.

“We are pleased to expand our international footprint with the launch of our direct flights between Lahore and Muscat, an attractive destination for both leisure and business travelers” said Fly Jinnah’s spokesperson. “This new route reinforces our commitment to connecting Pakistan with key destinations across the region while offering our passengers affordable and convenient travel options”.

With the introduction of this new route, Fly Jinnah will provide its customers with direct access to Muscat from two major Pakistani cities; Lahore, alongside its existing flights from Islamabad, offering greater convenience.

The airline continues to offer a comfortable and value-driven travel experience to its passengers. With a modern fleet of 6 Airbus A320 aircraft, the airline ensures extra comfort with the most generous seat-pitch of any economy cabin. The airline offers value-added services such as the SkyCafe onboard menu, featuring a wide variety of snacks, sandwiches, and meals at affordable prices. The aircraft is also equipped with “SkyTime”, a free in-flight streaming service that allows passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices. In addition to that, the airline also offers the most generous loyalty program “Air Rewards”, through which passengers can earn, transfer, and spend points.

Customers can now book their flights by visiting Fly Jinnah’s website (www.flyjinnah.com), by calling the call centre (111-000-035) or through travel agencies.