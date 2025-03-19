President Zardari vows to win war against terrorism during visit to Quetta

President Asif Ali Zardari visited Quetta on Wednesday to discuss the ongoing security challenges in Balochistan. His visit came amid rising terrorism in both Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Recent attacks, including the hijacking of the Jaffar Express and a suicide blast in Noshki, have left many dead. The president aimed to review the law and order situation in the province and pledged to defeat terrorism at all costs.

During the visit, President Zardari assured that modern weaponry would be provided to counter-terrorism forces. He emphasized the importance of winning the fight against terrorism to ensure the survival of the state. Zardari also expressed his commitment to the development and lasting peace in Balochistan. He stated that Balochistan was close to his heart and expressed a desire for every child in the province to attend school.

In a meeting with political leaders and members of the Balochistan Assembly, the president reiterated the need for national unity. He stressed that granting rights to the people of Balochistan was essential for winning their hearts. Zardari also promised to establish a special camp in Balochistan after Eidul Fitr to address public concerns and listen to suggestions.

Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Committee on National Security called for the urgent implementation of counterterrorism frameworks. Both military and civilian leaders have highlighted the importance of unity in addressing the growing terrorist threat. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also visited Quetta recently, calling for national dialogue and unity against terrorism.