Hassan Nawaz faces £5.2M penalty as UK declares him tax defaulter

British authorities have officially declared Hassan Nawaz, son of PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, a tax defaulter and imposed a £5.2 million fine on him. According to the UK’s tax department, Hassan Nawaz failed to pay £9.4 million in taxes between April 2015 and April 2016. His name has now been added to the official list of tax defaulters, which was recently published on a UK government website.

The legal trouble for Hassan Nawaz escalated last year when the London High Court declared him bankrupt in a tax case filed by the UK Tax and Revenue Department. The bankruptcy ruling was issued in Case No. 694 of 2023, which was registered on August 25, 2023. British authorities pursued the case due to Hassan’s failure to meet his tax obligations, leading to further financial consequences.

This latest development adds to the Sharif family’s ongoing financial and legal challenges, both in Pakistan and the UK. The family has frequently been under scrutiny for their financial dealings, with several legal battles questioning the sources of their wealth. British authorities have intensified their efforts to recover unpaid taxes from high-profile individuals, and Hassan Nawaz is now among those facing significant penalties.

The tax evasion case raises concerns over the Sharif family’s financial transparency, potentially impacting their political standing in Pakistan. With UK authorities taking firm action, questions arise about whether Pakistani institutions will also investigate Hassan Nawaz’s financial dealings further.