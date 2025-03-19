Funeral home director accused of neglecting body in Pennsylvania

A funeral home director in Pennsylvania faces criminal charges for allegedly allowing a deceased woman’s body to rot for weeks. Garrett A. Singer, owner of Singer-Kader-Neff Funeral Home and Cremation Services, is accused of mishandling multiple remains, including 92-year-old Joan Donley. Her daughter, Sherry Cramer, alleges in a lawsuit that the funeral home failed to cremate Donley’s body as promised.

According to the lawsuit, Singer’s funeral home took Donley’s remains shortly after her death in November 2023 but did not follow through with the cremation. Instead, Cramer claims she received misleading answers about her mother’s whereabouts when she inquired. The funeral home falsely stated that the coroner had the remains and that the ashes were ready for pickup.

On December 19, 2023, investigators from Pennsylvania State Police discovered Donley’s body in advanced decomposition at the funeral home. The remains were unembalmed, unrefrigerated, and placed on a table without proper care. Officials initially struggled to identify the body but confirmed it belonged to Donley through dental records.

Cramer has filed a civil lawsuit citing negligence and emotional distress, among other claims. She seeks compensatory damages and legal fees. Criminal charges against Singer are expected to be filed soon, as authorities continue to investigate possible systemic negligence at the funeral home.