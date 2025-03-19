Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil calls his detention political persecution

Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian student activist, describes his detention in a US immigration facility as political persecution. Detained earlier this month after protesting for Palestinian rights, he considers himself a “political prisoner.” A recent Columbia University graduate, he believes his activism led to his arrest.

In a letter from the ICE facility in Louisiana, Khalil condemned his treatment and highlighted injustices faced by detainees. He also criticised the US government’s efforts to silence Palestinian voices. Khalil’s arrest occurred without a warrant; agents approached him while he was walking home with his pregnant wife.

Khalil discussed the harsh conditions and experiences of fellow detainees, painting a grim picture of life in detention. His letter emerged as Israeli airstrikes resumed in Gaza, further highlighting issues of human rights and US support for Israel. Khalil accused both the Trump and Biden administrations of perpetuating anti-Palestinian racism.

His detention has sparked protests at Columbia University and other locations, calling for his release. Khalil’s lawyers argue that his constitutional right to free speech has been violated. Despite his circumstances, Khalil remains determined, framing his fight as part of a broader struggle against oppression.