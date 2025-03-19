Netanyahu promises stronger sttacks after deadly Gaza airstrikes

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to use “increasing force” in response to recent airstrikes on Gaza. This wave of airstrikes has resulted in the deaths of over 400 Palestinians, including many children. In a televised address on March 18, Netanyahu stated that future military actions would continue, asserting that ceasefire talks would only happen “under fire.”

The airstrikes targeted areas including Gaza City and Rafah, causing significant destruction and injury. The escalation brought an end to the ceasefire that had been in place since January 19. Netanyahu blamed Hamas for the ceasefire’s failure, accusing the group of neglecting peace negotiations.

Despite ongoing international mediation efforts, Hamas rejected Israeli demands for a ceasefire extension and additional hostages’ release. Netanyahu criticized Hamas for civilian casualties and urged residents to avoid contact with militants. The situation remains tense, with Hamas and Israel at odds amidst stalled negotiations.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is worsening. The blockade and halted aid deliveries have strained hospitals and essential services. Many residents are fleeing northern Gaza as Israeli forces prepare for further attacks. Pakistan has condemned the airstrikes, calling them a severe violation of the ceasefire and urging the international community to intervene for peace.