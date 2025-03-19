Government pays Rs53 billion to seven IPPs under new agreements

The government has paid Rs53 billion to seven Independent Power Producers (IPPs) under revised power purchase agreements. This payment is part of efforts to lessen the financial burden on the national power sector and ease fiscal pressure.

Liberty Power received Rs5.27 billion, while Narowal Energy got Rs9.68 billion. Other payments included Nishat Chunian Rs6.67 billion, Nishat Power Rs9.63 billion, Engro Powergen Rs8.04 billion, Saif Power Rs6.49 billion, and Saphire Electric Rs7.05 billion.

Additionally, the federal government secured written confirmation from the IPPs that they voluntarily signed the agreements without any coercion. The revised agreements are aimed at reducing electricity costs and improving the financial health of the power sector. The government and IPPs agreed to a “Hybrid Take-and-Pay” model to streamline payments. New terms for tariff indexation and force majeure conditions were also introduced, ensuring greater stability and transparency for all parties involved.