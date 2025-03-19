Punjab approves four major public-private mining projects worth Rs271 billion

The punjab mines and Minerals Department has approved four significant public-private partnership projects worth over Rs271 billion. This approval took place during a meeting led by Secretary of Mines and Minerals, Pervez Iqbal. He also announced plans for a pre-feasibility study to further develop these projects.

Secretary Iqbal Punjab Minesstated that these initiatives are the first large-scale public-private ventures in the department’s history, under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s leadership. The projects aim to optimize the use of Punjab’s mineral resources, while also creating a favorable environment for investors.

Additionally, Iqbal emphasized the potential for these projects to attract foreign investment and strengthen the national economy. He reiterated the government’s commitment to executing these projects with full transparency and according to international standards.

Furthermore, these initiatives are expected to create new job opportunities for the local workforce. The department is dedicated to ensuring the successful implementation of these projects to benefit the region and its economy.