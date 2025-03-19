Maryam Nawaz unveils smart classrooms and Pakistan’s first IT city

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced plans to modernize government schools with smart classrooms and digital labs. Speaking on Digital Learning Day, she emphasized the need to equip Punjab’s youth with technology-driven education to meet global market demands.

To achieve this, Punjab will offer international-standard IT courses, including artificial intelligence, software development, and freelancing. These programs will provide students with globally recognized certifications, enhancing their job prospects in the digital economy.

Additionally, Maryam Nawaz revealed Pakistan’s first “Nawaz Sharif IT City” in Lahore. The IT city will feature twin towers, a plug-and-play call center hub, and campuses for international IT universities, creating both educational and employment opportunities.

She highlighted that these digitalization efforts would empower Punjab’s youth, fostering innovation and economic growth. The initiative aims to position Punjab as a leader in technology and IT-driven development.