WB approves $102mln to boost Pakistan’s financial inclusion, resilience for vulnerable populations

The World Bank’s Board of Directors has approved $102 million in financing for the Resilient and Accessible Microfinance (RAM) Project to enhance access to microcredit and support the resilience of the microfinance sector and its borrowers, particularly in the face of climate-related shocks.

“Microfinance is a critical tool for supporting the livelihoods of vulnerable populations in Pakistan. This project will help strengthen the resilience of the microfinance sector, particularly in the face of growing climate risks, ensuring that the sector can continue to provide essential financial services to those who need them most, especially in rural areas” WB Country Director for Pakistan Najy Benhassine said in a news release.