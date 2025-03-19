Trump cancels secret service protection for Biden’s adult children

Former President Donald Trump has revoked Secret Service protection for Hunter and Ashley Biden, the adult children of President Joe Biden. This decision takes immediate effect. The protection had been set to continue until July, but Trump announced the change on Truth Social after a reporter’s question.

In his statement, Trump pointed out that Hunter Biden received Secret Service protection at taxpayer expense. He confirmed that Hunter would no longer benefit from this security, adding that Ashley’s detail, which included 13 agents, would also be removed. The former president’s office has not provided an official comment on the revocation yet.

Under federal law, former presidents and their spouses receive lifelong Secret Service protection. However, protection for family members over 16 stops when the president leaves office. Both Trump and Biden had previously extended security for their adult children for six months after leaving office. Trump, when questioned about Hunter’s security, said he would review the details that afternoon.

This is not Trump’s first revocation of security for high-profile individuals. Earlier this year, he removed security details for former officials despite warnings about ongoing threats. Under U.S. security protocol, only former presidents and their spouses have guaranteed ongoing Secret Service protection. Senior officials can lose their protection unless deemed at significant risk by intelligence agencies.