World bank approves $102 million loan to support Pakistan’s finance sector

The World Bank has approved a $102 million loan for Pakistan to support its Resilient and Accessible Microfinance (RAM) Project. This financing aims to help nearly 1.9 million people, especially low-income households, across the country. The project focuses on improving access to microcredit, particularly for those affected by climate-related challenges.

The RAM Project will provide much-needed funds to microfinance institutions. This will enable them to continue offering loans even in tough financial situations caused by climate events. A key feature of the project is the introduction of “recovery loans.” These loans will help individuals and small businesses regain their financial footing after facing hardships.

This initiative draws lessons from the severe floods in 2022. It targets vulnerable groups such as women, small farmers, and rural families who are often at risk. Namoos Zaheer, the Task Team Leader, stated that the project aims to enhance economic empowerment and resilience for those in need.

The implementation will be managed by the Ministry of Finance through the State Bank of Pakistan. Additionally, the project includes a $23 million grant from the Global Shield Financing Facility. Key components involve creating a Climate Risk Fund and building capacity for microfinance institutions to strengthen the sector against future challenges.