FFC partners with banks to offer Rs. 1 billion in farmer financing

Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) has partnered with four major banks to provide Rs. 1 billion in clean financing for farmers. Registered farmers at FFC’s Sona Centers can access unsecured loans of up to Rs. 500,000. This initiative aims to enhance financial inclusion and boost agricultural productivity by offering hassle-free credit.

The signing ceremony took place at Serena Hotel, Islamabad, attended by FFC’s leadership and executives from Bank of Punjab, Bank Alfalah, Askari Bank, and Faysal Bank. The partnership aims to bridge the financial gap for small-scale farmers who struggle with limited access to credit due to collateral requirements.

Unlike traditional loans, this clean financing model does not require collateral, making it ideal for small and medium-scale farmers. By providing accessible credit, FFC promotes sustainable agricultural growth and strengthens financial inclusion in the sector.

FFC has long supported Pakistan’s agriculture through fertiliser supply and financial solutions. This initiative aligns with national efforts to modernize farming by improving credit access and financial literacy. The participating banks reaffirmed their commitment to empowering farmers through customized financial products.