AB de Villiers backs RCB for maiden IPL title

AB de Villiers believes Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have a strong chance to win their first IPL title this season. He praised their team balance and Virat Kohli’s presence in the top order. Despite reaching three finals, RCB has yet to secure the trophy. This season, they will play under a new captain, Rajat Patidar, with Phil Salt as Kohli’s opening partner.

De Villiers lauded RCB’s auction strategy, calling it “incredibly good.” He highlighted their powerful batting lineup, featuring Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, and Tim David. He also praised the bowling attack, led by Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, for its strength and variety.

He defended Kohli against criticism over his strike rate, stating that the veteran batter still has plenty to offer. With Salt’s aggression at the top, Kohli can focus on anchoring the innings. De Villiers believes this will allow Kohli to play his natural game without unnecessary pressure.

Calling Kohli the “batting captain,” De Villiers emphasized his ability to control the game. He trusts Kohli’s instincts to adapt to different situations and lead RCB’s batting unit. RCB will kick off their campaign against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.