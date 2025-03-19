Google settles racial bias claims with $28 million agreement

Google has agreed to pay $28 million to settle a lawsuit claiming racial bias. This lawsuit alleges that the tech company favored white and Asian employees over Hispanic, Latino, Native American, and other minority workers regarding pay and job opportunities. The settlement has received preliminary approval and addresses issues raised in a case that began in 2021.

The lawsuit, filed by former employee Ana Cantu, argued that Google’s pay practices were unfair. Cantu’s team highlighted a leaked document showing pay discrepancies among different ethnicities. Despite performing similar jobs, minority workers were reportedly given lower starting salaries and job levels compared to their white and Asian peers.

Judge Charles Adams from the Santa Clara County Superior Court has preliminarily approved the settlement. This class-action lawsuit now covers at least 6,632 individuals who worked at Google between February 2018 and December 2024. While Google confirmed the settlement, the company denied any wrongdoing, insisting they remain committed to fair pay and hiring practices.

Cathy Coble, a lawyer for the claimants, praised employees who reported pay disparities. She hopes this settlement will improve transparency in the tech industry. As Google addresses these issues, it faces a trend of U.S. companies scaling back diversity initiatives amid political pressure. The settlement marks a notable step toward addressing racial bias at Google, despite the company’s ongoing denial of discrimination claims.