PSX maintains bullish trend, gains over 500 points in early trading

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its upward trend on Wednesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining over 500 points in early trading. At 10:10 AM, the index was trading at 117,502.87 points, marking an increase of 501.78 points, reflecting a 0.43% positive change.

Strong Performance in Previous Session

The bullish sentiment carried over from Tuesday’s session, where the KSE-100 Index surged by 801.50 points, a 0.69% increase, closing at 117,001.09 points compared to 116,199.59 points on the previous trading day.

During Tuesday’s session:

449.48 million shares were traded, slightly lower than 507.51 million shares exchanged on Monday.

The total share value stood at Rs 29.18 billion, down from Rs 34.10 billion in the previous session.

Out of 447 companies that traded, 206 recorded gains, 180 faced losses, and 61 remained unchanged.

Top-Performing Stocks

The most actively traded companies included:

Pak International Bulk – 59.13 million shares traded at Rs 10.66 per share Bank of PunjabXD – 36.47 million shares traded at Rs 11.82 per share Fauji Cement – 24.98 million shares traded at Rs 46.38 per share

Biggest Gainers & Losers

Among the top gainers:

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited recorded the highest increase of Rs 222.49 per share, closing at Rs 23,482.50.

Nestlé Pakistan Limited followed with a Rs 117.17 increase, closing at Rs 7,647.17.

Conversely, the biggest decliners were:

Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited, which saw a Rs 24.39 per share drop, closing at Rs 659.64.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB, which lost Rs 21.74 per share, closing at Rs 920.87.

Market Outlook

The continued bullish trend suggests strong investor confidence, with the market responding positively to economic developments and sectoral performance. Analysts anticipate further upward movement, provided external economic factors remain stable.