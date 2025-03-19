Parliamentary National Security Committee stresses immediate implementation of National Action Plan, a strategy to eradicate terrorist networks

Parliamentary Committee on National Security on Tuesday strongly condemning the recent wave of terrorist activities, called for immediate implementation of the National Action Plan and a strategy to eradicate terrorist networks and counter logistical support.

The committee appreciated the bravery, courage, and professional expertise of the security forces and law enforcement agencies in countering terrorism and reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to eliminating terrorism in all its forms. The committee also expressed solidarity with the families affected by the terrorism activities.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif read out the declaration unanimously adopted by the Parliamentary Committee. The in-camera meeting of the committee was convened here today under the chairmanship of National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

The forum emphasized the need for a strategic and united political resolve to face this threat with the full strength of the state and called for national consensus in the fight against terrorism.

The committee expressed serious concern over the increasing misuse of social media platforms by terrorist groups to spread propaganda, recruit followers, and coordinate attacks, stressing the need for immediate measures to curb this abuse. It also emphasized the need to establish procedures to block digital networks of terrorists.

Reaffirming its unwavering support for the Pakistan Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies, the committee acknowledged their immense sacrifices and the resolve for national defense, stating that the nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces, police, FC, and intelligence agencies in the war against terrorism.

The committee reiterated that no institution, individual, or group involved in collaboration with the enemy to harm Pakistan’s peace and stability will be allowed to do so.

The committee also expressed regret over the non-participation of certain opposition members and reiterated that the process of consultation will continue in the future.

The session was attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, parliamentary committee members, political leaders, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, ministers, and senior officials from the military and intelligence agencies.