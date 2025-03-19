Civil-military huddle urges unified political commitment to fight terror

Participants in a high-level meeting on Tuesday stressed the need for consensus and unified political commitment to combat terrorism with the “full force of the state”.

The meeting was skipped by opposition alliance Tehreek Tahaffuz-i-Ayeen Pakistan (TTAP), citing the absence of incarcerated ex-premier Imran Khan.

The in-camera meeting of the Parli­amentary Committee on National Security came amid recent heightened attacks on security personnel and other law enforcement agencies, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Just this month, Balochistan witnessed the rare Jaffar Express hijacking which resulted in at least 31 lives being lost, a suicide blast in Noshki District that left five dead, and multiple assaults on KP police, among other incidents. The country’s top civilian and military leaders assembled at Parliament House this afternoon to discuss measures to curb terrorism.

A statement issued after the meeting said the committee members condemned the recent terror acts in the strongest terms, expressed solidarity with the victims’ families and reiterated the country’s unwavering resolve to eliminate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations while lauding the valour and professionalism of security forces and law enforcement agencies in conducting their counter-terrorism operations.

“The committee stressed the need for a national consensus to repel terrorism, emphasising strategic and unified political commitment to confront this menace with the full might of the state,” the statement reads.

The committee members stressed the need for immediate implementation of the National Action Plan and Operation Azm-i-Istehkam to dismantle terrorist networks, counter logistical support, and dismantle the nexus between terrorism and crime.

They also expressed concern over the increasing use of social media platforms by terrorist groups to spread propaganda, recruit followers, and coordinate their networks. The committee members recommended the need for measures to curb such use of social media and also called for formulating a mechanism to counter the activities of terrorists.

“Reiterating its unwavering support for Pakistan’s armed forces and law enforcement agencies, the committee acknowledged their sacrifices and commitment to national defence and said that the nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces, police, Frontier Constabulary and intelligence agencies in the war against terrorism.

“The committee reiterated that no institution, individual or group working in collusion with hostile forces will be allowed to harm the peace and stability of Pakistan,” the statement added.

It concluded by pointing out that the committee members also regretted the lack of participation by some opposition members and reiterated that the consultation process in this regard would continue.

The declaration was unanimously passed by the committee members.

A statement issued by state broadcaster PTV News said Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir also addressed the committee.

“There is no agenda, no movement, no personality greater than the security of the country. For sustainable development, all elements of national power will have to work in harmony,” the army chief was quoted as saying. He said the current fight against terrorism was a battle for the nation’s survival and its future generations.

The army chief said there was a need for better governance in the country and to make it a “hard state”.

“How long will we continue to sacrifice countless lives in a manner of a soft state? How long will we continue to fill governance gaps with the blood of Pakistan Armed Forces and martyrs?” he was quoted as asking the committee.

The army chief requested religious scholars to expose the terrorists’ distorted interpretation of Islam. He added that everyone owed their continued existence to the country’s survival, saying there was “nothing more important to us than the security of the country”.

“To protect Pakistan, we will have to adopt a unified narrative that transcends our political and personal interests. Today sends a message to those who think they can weaken Pakistan through these terrorists that we will unite and defeat not only them but also all their facilitators,” he said.

in his remarks, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday vowed to uproot scourge of terrorism from Pakistan saying “peace, order and security will be ensured in the country.” The prime minister said that there’s no place of terrorism on the soil of Pakistan. “We cannot forget the sacrifices of our martyrs. We are determined to completely cleanse the country of terrorism. We will ensure peace, order and security in the country.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz said “we have to sit and find a lasting and sustainable solution to this scourge.” He said the entire nation is united in the war against terrorism and will defeat terrorism at all costs. The prime minister termed the state’s actions against terrorism as commendable and a matter of pride. He paid tribute on behalf of the nation to those who sacrificed their lives for the country. Members of the National Assembly’s standing committees on Defence and Foreign Affairs, members of the federal cabinet, chief ministers of the four provinces, and leaders of all parliamentary parties or their representatives attended the huddle.

The in-camera moot was held under strict security arrangements, amid reports of multiple threats in the federal capital. As part of these security measures, media persons were barred from Parliament House for one day, which was unusual, even for in-camera sessions.