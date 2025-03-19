Two most wanted terrorists killed in Bannu, Charsadda IBOs

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police continued its streak of successes against terrorists as Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Bannu killed two terrorists in intelligence-based operations.

Both the terrorists were involved in the attack on Constable Arman Khan and among them was Ibrahim Zarar Group’s Deputy Ameer Hakimullah alias Shoaib.

CTD Bannu police tracked down the terrorists involved in the attack within a few hours and killed them.

In the timely response of Charsadda police, the most wanted terrorist Javed Khan, son of Muhammad Ikhtiar, resident of Akhundan Noor, Bannu, was also killed.

Hand grenade and pistol along with prima card and safety fuse were recovered from the slain terrorists.

The slain terrorist was wanted by the police in several cases of murder, attempted murder and target killing and was present in the area for the purpose of terrorist operations.

IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed praised the excellent performance of the brave cops of CTD Bannu Region, Bannu Police and Charsadda Police.

Cash rewards has been announced for the cops who participated in the operations. KP IG said that police cops have made the nation proud.

The KP police’s continuous successes against terrorists are a living example of efficiency and proactive policing, said IGP KP.

Separately, Balochistan has ordered the closure of three universities in the province due to security concerns. Two universities in the provincial capital, Quetta, were shut indefinitely last week, while a third switched to virtual learning on Tuesday, according to a provincial administration official, who requested anonymity.

The decision to temporarily close the universities was made after a thorough review of the security situation, the official explained. “It was decided to switch to virtual learning until further notice due to security concerns.”

The campuses will remain closed until at least after Eidul Fitr, just two weeks away, when a decision to reopen will be made, the official added. In response to the escalating violence, security in Quetta has been intensified, with additional security forces deployed and extra checkpoints set up across the city.

This follows a series of attacks by Baloch separatists, including an assault on a train with over 400 passengers last week, which resulted in a two-day siege and dozens of fatalities. On Sunday, a vehicle-borne suicide attack killed at least five paramilitary personnel.

The attacks were claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), one of several separatist groups that accuse outsiders of exploiting Balochistan’s natural resources, particularly near the borders with Afghanistan and Iran.