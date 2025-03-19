Punjab CM launches program to provide Rs23,000 to mothers, pregnant women

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced the launch of the first-of-its-kind “Aghosh” program, under which mothers of children under two years old and pregnant women will receive Rs 23,000 in financial assistance.

According to reports, a statement issued by the Punjab government stated that in the first phase, financial aid will be given to mothers of newborns and pregnant women in 13 districts under the ‘Aghosh’ program. The program will initially be implemented in Dera Ghazi Khan, Taunsa, Rajanpur, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, and Kot Addu.

Additionally, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Khushab, and Lodhran are also included in the ‘Aghosh’ program.

Under the initiative, pregnant women will receive Rs 2,000 upon their first registration at health centers or Maryam Health Clinics. Furthermore, they will be provided financial assistance for regular medical check-ups throughout their pregnancy. After free medical examinations at health centers, they will be able to collect financial aid from ‘Aghosh’ program cash agents.

Pregnant women will receive Rs 1,500 per visit to the health center, with a total assistance of Rs 6,000. Additionally, Rs 4,000 will be given upon childbirth at a healthcare facility under the program.

Under the scheme, a newborn’s first medical check-up within 15 days of birth will grant the mother Rs 2,000, while registering the birth certificate at the health center will provide Rs 5,000.

Furthermore, Rs 4,000 will be given for immunization, with Rs 2,000 provided at each stage of vaccination. Following the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a special toll-free number has also been introduced to guide and inform women about the program.

Maryam Nawaz stated that access to healthcare and treatment is a fundamental right of every mother and child, and the government will fulfill its responsibility. She expressed distress over seeing mothers and children suffering from illnesses in hospitals and emphasized that the underprivileged and remote areas have a full right to public resources.

“The health of mothers and children requires special attention, as a healthy mother ensures a healthy family,” she said.

She further highlighted that along with medical facilities, financial assistance is also being provided to women in underprivileged areas. The ‘Aghosh’ program aims to ensure that both mother and child start a healthy life.