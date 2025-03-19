The National Action Plan’s revival: A crucial test for national security

The recent hijacking of the Jaffar Express has once again highlighted Pakistan’s growing terrorism threats. It has compelled the state to take unconventional counterterrorism approaches. The resurgence of anti-state movements, particularly by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), poses existential threats to national security which prompts the government and security institutions to revisit the National Action Plan (NAP).

Following the attack, DG ISPR and the Interior Minister have reiterated their calls for the strict implementation of the revised 14-point NAP. The plan was originally introduced in 2014 after the APS Peshawar tragedy. It was aimed to counter terrorism but has seen limited enforcement over the years. The revised strategy stresses that counterterrorism operations must be carried out in both kinetic and non-kinetic domains to neutralize militant networks and address their underlying support structures.

The growing influence of militant groups has left security analysts with little doubt: kinetic operations are essential to counter the threats posed by the TTP and BLA. Over the past year, Pakistan has seen a surge in terrorist attacks, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and Balochistan. These groups continue to challenge the state’s authority through target killings, bombings and infrastructure sabotage.

However, despite repeated vows by successive governments, the implementation of NAP has remained inconsistent. Both past governments and the current administration have failed to achieve desired results, primarily due to a lack of political will and coordination between federal and provincial institutions. The revised plan calls for eliminating terrorist hideouts, dismantling support networks and ensuring stricter border controls to curb cross-border militant activities.

While security forces have conducted successful operations in parts of KPK and Balochistan, but the long-term success hinges on parallel actions in social, economic and political domains. Without addressing the root causes of militancy, particularly poverty, ethnic grievances and political alienation, kinetic measures alone cannot ensure lasting stability.

The jafar express hijacking incident demands a firm response from the state. Authorities must chase and eliminate the terrorists involved in this heinous act.

Failure to do so could embolden militant groups and further erode the state’s writ. Intelligence-based operations and preemptive strikes against terrorist hideouts have been suggested as key steps in dismantling their operational capabilities.

At the same time, Chief Minister Balochistan has partially justified the growing unrest in the province, citing long-standing economic deprivation as a factor fueling insurgency. However, economic grievances should not be allowed to overshadow the urgent need for military action against terrorist groups.

The failure to implement long-term economic and social reforms in Balochistan has fueled separatist sentiments. The region remains one of the most underdeveloped in Pakistan. Economic deprivation, unemployment and a lack of infrastructure have led to disillusionment among the local population, further creating a breeding ground for insurgency.

The federal and provincial governments must take immediate steps to ensure job creation, educational reforms and infrastructural development in Balochistan. Investment in industrial zones, connectivity projects and skill development programs can help address the economic grievances that militant groups exploit to recruit locals.

To ensure long-term peace, there should be a dual approach-while kinetic operations remain crucial for restoring order in Balochistan, efforts must also be made to mainstream the province’s population. The government must engage with the Baloch people, address their genuine concerns and create economic opportunities without compromising the country’s territorial integrity and constitutional supremacy.

One of the major challenges for the state is to differentiate between legitimate political movements and armed insurgency. While addressing grievances through dialogue and economic upliftment is essential, the state cannot afford to grant legitimacy to armed movements that challenge Pakistan’s sovereignty. A well- planned strategy focusing on reconciliation, dialogue and security measures is needed to ensure peace without compromising national security, territorial integrity and constitution’s supremacy.

The state’s response to the current wave of terrorism will be a defining moment for national security. If the revised NAP is implemented effectively, Pakistan may be able to curb militancy and restore stability. However, any half-hearted measures or political indecisiveness could allow terrorist groups to regain strength, further jeopardizing the country’s peace and security.

Pakistan cannot afford to repeat past mistakes. The need for a comprehensive counterterrorism strategy-one that combines military action with socioeconomic initiatives-has never been more urgent. Government must ensure that both kinetic and non-kinetic measures are implemented with consistency and resolve. Only then can Pakistan hope to secure her future against the persistent threats of militancy and insurgency.