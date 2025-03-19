India asks US to list Sikh group as terror organization

India has asked the U.S. to list a Sikh separatist group as a terrorist organization, an Indian government source said on Tuesday, more than a year after the U.S. said it had foiled a plot with Indian links to kill a leader of the group in the U.S.

Washington went public about the plot in November 2023 and later charged a former Indian spy service officer with directing the plot against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a dual U.S.-Canada citizen and the general counsel of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), in an episode that tested growing India-U.S. friendship.

India denied any official connection to the plot, set up a panel to probe Washington’s accusations and said in January that the panel had recommended legal action against an unnamed person.

India’s request to the U.S. to list SFJ as a terrorist group came during talks between Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and visiting U.S. national intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard, said the Indian government source, who declined to be identified as the discussions were confidential.

Indian media outlets have also reported the request.

Formed in 2007, SFJ holds referendums to advocate for a separate state for Sikhs called Khalistan in Hindu-majority India.

SFJ was labeled an “unlawful association” by India in 2019, citing its support for extremist and secessionist activities, and Pannun was listed as an “individual terrorist” in 2020.