RDA inflows rise to $9.768 bn in Feb 2025

The inflow of remittances under Roshan Digital Account (RDA) has risen to US $9.768 billion by the end of February 2025 as compared to US $9.564 billion by January (2025) end. The data showed that the inflows of remittances during February were recorded at US$ 204 million as compared to US$ 222 million in January and US$ 203 million in December 2024, according to the latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). These accounts provide innovative banking solutions to millions of Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs), including Non-Resident Pakistan Origin Card (POC) holders, seeking to undertake banking, payment, and investment activities in Pakistan. According to the data, almost 797,350 accounts registered under the programme by the end of February 2025. By the end of February, overseas Pakistanis have invested US $459 million in Naya Pakistan Certificates, US $860 in Naya Pakistan Islamic Certificates, and US $59 million in Roshan Equity Investment.