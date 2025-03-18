First secretary of German embassy visits ICCI

The First Secretary of the German Embassy on Economic and Political Affairs Ms. Janine Rohwer visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Tuesday to discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade relations and explore new investment opportunities. During the visit, both sides engaged in a productive dialogue on strengthening economic ties, particularly in sectors such as renewable energy, IT, automotive,mines & minerals and textiles. The First Secretary highlighted Germany’s interest in expanding trade partnerships with Pakistani businesses, emphasizing the potential for collaboration in value-added industries. The ICCI representatives welcomed the initiative, underscoring Pakistan’s growing potential as a trade and investment hub. Both parties agreed to facilitate business-to-business (B2B) linkages and exchange delegations to promote closer economic cooperation.