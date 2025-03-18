Chinese firm to export $7m potassium sulphate from Gwadar Port

A Chinese fertilizer company, AGVEN, is gearing up to make significant strides in the international market by exporting Potassium Sulphate Fertilizer from Pakistan’s Gwadar Port.

Following government approval, the firm will establish production facilities in the Gwadar North Free Zone.

In an official letter to the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) on Monday, the company stated, “As an immediate outcome of the approval from the government, we will be able to export Potassium Sulphate worth USD 7 Million in 2025 from our current production alone.

According to Gwadar Pro, in the future with higher export approval and expansion in production of Potassium Sulphate in the Gwadar Free Zone, export can potentially reach around USD 80 Mn in the next 2-3 years.”

The company also expressed its appreciation for the SIFC’s support and guidance in securing export permissions, noting that this development could encourage other export-oriented industries to view the Gwadar Free Zone as an attractive investment destination in the future.

The company has setup the first manufacturing facility inside the Gwadar North Freezone at a cost of around USD 5 million.

This is now fully operational and producing Potassium Sulphate fertilizer for domestic use in Pakistan and for export abroad from the Gwadar Port. The letter further noted that the SIFC has played a crucial role in promoting exports from the Gwadar Free Zone.

The recent approval by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) to allow Potassium Sulphate exports is a groundbreaking move, expected to boost exports from the zone and attract more businesses to invest.

“SIFC’s efforts in facilitating exemptions from the Export Policy Order for the Gwadar Free Zone mark a significant step forward.

This will encourage export-oriented businesses to explore the opportunities available in the Gwadar Free Zone and utilize Gwadar Port,” the letter added.