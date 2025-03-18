Rupee sheds 10 paisa against dollar

The Rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 10 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs280.26 against the previous day’s closing of Rs280.16. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs280.60 and Rs282.10, respectively. The price of the Euro increased by Rs 1.86 to close at Rs306.62 against the last day’s closing of Rs304.76, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen came down by 02 pasia and closed at Rs1.86, whereas an increase of Rs1.74 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs364.20 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs362.46. The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal went up by 03 and 02 paisa and closed t Rs 76.31 and Rs 74.72 respectively.