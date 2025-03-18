‘Sikandar Naachay’ — Salman Khan brings back his swag moves in title track

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan brought back his signature swag-worthy hook steps to the film’s newly released title track ‘Sikandar Naache’. Salman Khan and the makers of his hotly-anticipated’Sikandar’ have raised the bar of excitement for his Eid release, by unveiling the film’s title track and the party anthem of the season ‘Sikandar Naache’, featuring his co-star Rashmika Mandanna in a Katrina Kaif’s ‘Mashaallah’-inspired Apsara look, while the superstar stole the show with his moves and swag in the dance number.

“This beat, this vibe absolutely unmissable! Join the groove with Sikandar. Sikandar Naache Song Out Now,” read the accompanying caption with the song, unveiled across social media platforms on Tuesday afternoon.

The song’s music has been composed by Pritam’s JAM8 studios with Aheer and Siddhaant Miishhraa, whereas, the latter has also lent his vocals to the song with Amit Mishra and AKASA. Sameer Anjaan has penned lyrics of ‘Sikandar Naache’, which also brings back the trio, Salman Khan, producer Sajid Nadiawala and choreographer Ahmed Khan, almost a decade after they last gave chartbuster ‘Jumme Ki Raat’ in ‘Kick’.

Notably, the title track is the third song of ‘Sikandar’ to be unveiled by makers, after ‘Zohra Jabeen’ and ‘Bam Bam Bhole’. Besides Salman Khan in the titular role and South starlet Rashmika Mandanna as his love interest, the AR Murugadoss directorial also features Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan, Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi and veteran actor Sathyaraj. The star-studded actioner is backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

‘Sikandar’ is scheduled to hit theatres this month, coinciding with Eid-ul-Fitr 2025.