Singer who made Katy Perry cry on ‘American Idol’ passes away

Doug Kiker, the Alabama native known as the “Singing Garbage Man” from American Idol who made Katy Perry cry, has passed away at the age of 32. His sisters, Angela Evans and Donna Kiker Carrillos-Ramirez, confirmed his death in separate Facebookposts. His former fiancée, Valerie Cook, told media that he died on Monday. The cause of death has not been revealed.

Doug Kiker became a fan favourite on American Idol season 18 when he auditioned in 2020. The garbage collector impressed judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan with his heartfelt version of Rascal Flatts’ “Bless the Broken Road.” His performance moved Katy Perry to tears, and he was awarded a golden ticket to Hollywood. Though he did not progress beyond Hollywood week, he was invited back for the season finale to perform alongside Rascal Flatts.

Doug Kiker’s family and friends have been paying tribute to him. His sister Evans wrote, “He was so loved and will be missed by many! You are singing with the angels now, Bubba.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover funeral expenses, with organiser Carrillos-Ramirez describing him as “a beloved son, brother, father, and friend.” After his time on American Idol, Doug Kiker continued to pursue his dream. He performed at local venues and even teased a movie about his life.

Despite facing difficulties, he remained hopeful, sharing on Instagram in 2022 that he “refused to give up on all the people rooting for the dreamers of the world.”

Doug Kiker leaves behind two children. Fans of American Idol will always remember the "Singing Garbage Man" for his powerful voice and inspiring journey.

