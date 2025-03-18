Alizeh Shah speaks up on relentless trolling and criticism

Hours after refusing to forgive fellow actor Zarnish Khan, despite her apology, showbiz starlet Alizeh Shah reflects on the relentless trolling and criticism, expressing her disappointment in the entertainment fraternity, for cornering her.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Alizeh Shah wrote in an emotional note, “I wish people knew how heavy this all feels,” and confessed, “No matter how much I try to be strong, the constant criticism, the endless judgment, it hurts”

Shah further expressed her disappointment in the showbiz fraternity for singling her out and continued, “No one deserves to be picked apart for every little thing they do. If only people could see how much pain their words caused, maybe they’d choose kindness instead.”

“To those who stood by me with love and support, you have no idea how much that means to me,” she expressed and concluded, “And to those who only see flaws in me, I just hope life is kinder to you than you have been to me.”

Notably, her latest statement came a day after Shah refused to accept Zarnish Khan’s apology over her past remarks about her when she appeared on a digital show in 2022 and labelled the ‘Taqdeer’ actor as the ‘rudest’ of all.

Earlier this week, Khan reached out to Shah via her Instagram DMs, to apologise to her for her past statements about her, which might have hurt the latter. However, Shah completely refused to forgive Khan and called her out on her past actions. “It won’t fix the damage you did. I DO NOT forgive you,” she replied to her.