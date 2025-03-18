Shakira drops heartwarming message after electrifying shows in Mexico

Shakira has shared an emotional message after concluding two electrifying concerts in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, the 48-year-old singer expressed gratitude to her “incredible” fans for making her shows successful.

“Thank you, Guadalajara!! It was incredible!! Two nights of singing with me from the beginning to the end!!!” she wrote.

“I love you so much! #LMYNLWorldTour,” added the Wakka Wakka hitmaker.

Alongside a heartwarming message, Shakira posted a clip from the gig in which she can be seen singing her heart out.

For those unversed, the Colombian singer’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour will conclude on June 30, 2025.