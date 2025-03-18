Shahrukh Khan and Allu Arjun to share screen for the first time

Bollywood’s King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and South Cinema’s Bunny, Allu Arjun, are two of the biggest superstars in the Indian film industry. While both actors enjoy massive fan followings globally, they have never shared the screen-until now! If the latest reports are accurate, SRK and Allu Arjun could face off in the eagerly awaited Pathaan sequel! Rumours are swirling that Allu Arjun has been approached for a key role in Pathaan 2-not just any role, but a negative character! If this happens, it will mark a thrilling North vs. South clash on the big screen. The first Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, was a record-breaking blockbuster and the makers are reportedly planning to make the sequel even bigger by bringing in the Pushpa star. As soon as the news surfaced, fans flooded social media with excitement, imagining what an intense face-off between SRK and Allu Arjun would look like. The thought of seeing Bollywood and Tollywood royalty in one frame has sent the internet into a frenzy. However, there’s no official confirmation yet from either YRF Studios or the actors regarding Pathaan 2’s casting or script.