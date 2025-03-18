Memon blasts PTI for ‘politicizing’ security issues, skipping NA moot

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the country is facing a major challenge of terrorism, and the entire nation stands united against it. The recent wave of terrorism was initiated at the behest of enemy nations. An important briefing on terrorism was scheduled, but a major political party has refused to participate. PTI’s decision not to attend the in-camera meeting is regrettable, as it could have raised its concerns during the session. India is involved in acts of terrorism in Pakistan.

Speaking to the media at the Sindh Assembly Media Corner, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, stated that national issues concern the entire nation, and in every difficult situation, unity is essential. However, PTI did not stand with the state even at this critical juncture. They will not participate in national affairs unless Imran Khan allows it.

According to evidence available with security agencies, India is behind acts of terrorism in Pakistan. He added that on October 18, hundreds of PPP workers were attacked by terrorists. Despite being attacked, the PPP has never been shy of condemning terrorism publicly and has always raised its voice against terrorism. He made it clear that terrorist outfits have time and time again targeted the Pakistan Peoples Party, yet it remains the party that has most forcefully confronted terrorism.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the parties that had previously supported the Taliban were not ready to attend in-camera session. He criticized PTI for politicizing security issues, which he said has been a continuing trend. During PTI’s government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the APS attack and Bannu jail break occurred. He went on to say that even today, the Chief Minister cannot go to his constituency, and the police force is not in a position to patrol the streets at night. He blamed the PTI government itself for all these failures and acts of incompetence.

He said that at this time, all political parties, institutions, and the establishment of the country must work together to address these issues. The flames that are burning Balochistan today could be blazing anywhere tomorrow. He emphasized that all the individuals have to make decisions together for the security and welfare of Pakistan.

When reacting to a query, he commented that even if the incident took place with the Corps Commander at Quetta, Imran Khan’s supporters and trolls ran an extremely negative campaign, following the Jaffer Express tragedy, trolls of PTI kept running disgusting campaign in coordination with all those who took part directly in these incidents.

He questioned whether this nexus suggests that PTI is not willing to miss any opportunity to harm Pakistan. He further asked if those taking funding from India and Israel are running a campaign on social media against their own country, as directed by them. He stated that if a party continues to conspire against Pakistan, it cannot be ignored.

He said that the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Sindh government will not compromise on the issue of Indus water under any circumstances and will not allow any canal to be constructed on the Indus River. He emphasized that the message is clear: no matter what happens, canals will not be allowed to be built. This is a firm stance from the leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party.

He stated that all parties in the Sindh Assembly have unanimously passed a resolution against the construction of canals. Journalists will be sent after Eid to observe firsthand the work being done on the canals.

He said that there is no country in the world where illegal immigrants are given free rein. Such irresponsible statements come from the misguided members of PTI.