Educational institutes to remain closed on March 22

The School Education and Literacy Department (SELD) Sindh has announced a holiday on Saturday, March 22, in observance of Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (R.A).

According to a notification issued on Tuesday, all public and private schools and colleges in Sindh will remain closed on this day (Ramadan 21).

The notification, which was also shared on X, cited the decision made during the Sub-Committee meeting of the Steering Committee on Education held on November 28, 2024.

It stated that all educational institutions under the administrative control of the School Education & Literacy Department, Government of Sindh, will remain closed on March 22, 2025, for Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (R.A).