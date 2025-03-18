Bilawal plays paddle tennis at new sports facility in Karachi

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is exploring Karachi’s growing sports scene, visiting a newly established paddle sports facility at Bagh-e-Ibn-e-Qasim. The facility has been set up by Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab. The PPP leader was joined by Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, and other officials.

During the visit, Bilawal played paddle alongside Mayor Murtaza Wahab Wahab and CM Murad Ali Shah, enjoying a friendly match that highlighted the growing popularity of the sport in Karachi.

The leaders later posed for a photo, symbolising their collective commitment to promoting sports and healthy recreational activities in the city. The facility is part of the Sindh government’s efforts to revitalise public spaces and encourage a more active lifestyle among Karachi’s residents.

Mayor Wahab, who has overseen several urban development projects, hopes the new facility will encourage more Karachiites to explore sports and utilise public spaces positively. The initiative is part of the Sindh government’s broader efforts to expand recreational opportunities in the metropolis.