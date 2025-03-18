Petroleum minister, Turkmenistan envoy discuss energy ties

Turkmenistan Ambassador Atadjan Movlamov called on Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik in Islamabad.

This meeting marks a significant step in strengthening bilateral relations and advancing energy collaboration between Turkmenistan and Pakistan.

The Turkmen Ambassador congratulated Ali Pervaiz Malik on his recent appointment as the Federal Minister for Petroleum and expressed confidence in his leadership to guide Pakistan’s energy sector towards sustainable growth.

He emphasized the longstanding relationship and mutual interests shared by both countries, especially in the energy domain.

Ali Pervaiz Malik said both Pakistan and Turkmenistan share a history of cultural and economic collaboration grounded in mutual respect and common aspirations for regional prosperity. He further highlighted Pakistan’s strategic initiatives to enhance energy infrastructure and facilitate foreign investments in the energy sector. He expressed Pakistan’s eagerness to deepen the cooperation with Turkmenistan in exploring new avenues for collaboration.

The Minister extended his best wishes for the International Conference titled “International Year of Peace and Trust: Role of Inter-regional Economic Cooperation in Ensuring Sustainable Development” happening in Ashgabat today.