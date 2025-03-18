EBM partners with SOS Children’s Village to launch family strengthening program

English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBM), Pakistan’s leading food FMCG company, has partnered with SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan to establish Family Strengthening Program for single mothers.

Since 1977, SOS Children’s Village Pakistan, a private non-profit organization, has been working towards the welfare, upbringing and education of orphaned and abandoned children. The SOS Family Strengthening Program aims to empower single working mothers by providing a nurturing environment for their children while they are pursuing their livelihoods.

EBM and SOS Children’s Village held the groundbreaking ceremony in September 2024 at the SOS facility, Karachi. The project is geared towards completion by June 2025.

EBM presented a cheque valued at Rs. 50 million to the Chairman of SOS Children’s Village, reinforcing its dedication to nourishing the welfare and education of orphaned and abandoned children in Pakistan.

In a speech on the occasion, Dr. Zeelaf Munir, Managing Director and CEO of EBM, stated, “At EBM, we firmly believe that our responsibility doesn’t end at business; it extends to nourishing lives, hearts and communities. Our partnership with SOS reflects a lifelong commitment to meaningful social impact through women’s empowerment, financial inclusion, and youth development. This is an extension of EBM’s vision for a Pakistan where women thrive within the home and outside it with the right support system.”

In addition to the Family Strengthening Program, EBM has consistently championed inclusivity through its women-centric initiatives. The company has taken significant steps to assist women workers by facilitating their rehiring after career breaks, providing flexible work arrangements, and supporting their overall growth and development. These efforts align with EBM’s broader vision of instating an inclusive work environment where all employees, particularly women, can thrive, furthering the company’s goal of nourishing lives, hearts, and communities.