PPP submits motion against harassment cases in KP educational institutions

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Parliamentary Leader Ahmed Karim Kundi on Tuesday submitted an adjournment motion in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly against the increasing incidents of harassment in the province’s educational institutions.

According to the motion, despite the provincial government’s claims of an “education emergency,” the condition of educational institutions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has deteriorated significantly.

The growing incidents of harassment, particularly targeting female students, have raised serious concerns among students and parents.

The motion highlights that such incidents are not only affecting students psychologically and emotionally but also impacting their academic progress.

Referring to specific cases, the motion cites incidents from Gomal University in Dera Ismail Khan, Malakand University, and a high school in Mansehra district.

Kundi has urged the assembly to convene a session at the earliest and suspend routine proceedings to allow a detailed discussion under Rule 73. He emphasized the need for a concrete strategy and strong measures to ensure a safe educational environment for students across the province.