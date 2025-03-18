Parted by Partition, denied by Borders

The partition of India in 1947 led to the largest migration in recorded history, with approximately two million Muslims from Hindu-majority cities and towns of India relocating to Pakistan. This migration legalized through the 1951 treaty between the governments of India and Pakistan, was further solidified by the Pakistani Citizenship Act of 1951. Under this law, all immigrants who crossed the Indian border into Pakistan were immediately naturalized as Pakistani citizens. It is crucial to understand that these migrants did not move to a specific province but to the newly established West and East Pakistan.

In general, Muslims from the eastern regions of India migrated to East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), where linguistic and cultural similarities facilitated their integration. Conversely, the western border saw two significant ethnic groups moving into West Pakistan. The first group comprised Punjabi-speaking migrants from Eastern Punjab, who seamlessly assimilated into Pakistan’s Punjab province due to shared ethnic, linguistic and cultural characteristics. The second group, known as Muhajirs (immigrants), consisted of Urdu- and Hindi-speaking migrants from cities and towns in northern, central, and upper India. The majority of these Muhajirs crossed into Pakistan through the southeastern border (Rajasthan) via trains, bullock carts, and horse-drawn carriages, ultimately settling in Urban areas of Sindh, particularly the majority in Hyderabad (Sindh) and Karachi.

It is imperative to acknowledge that these Muhajirs did not settle in Sindh due to any compulsion or special incentives from the local population or government. Instead, like most migrants worldwide, they preferred urban centres, where they could access employment, education, and business opportunities. Despite their legal status as Pakistani citizens, Muhajirs have faced systemic discrimination in Sindh for over seven decades.

The discourse on Sindhi rights is often limited to Sindhi-speaking individuals, with nationalists portraying them as the only rightful sons of the soil. These nationalist elements accuse both the state of Pakistan and the Muhajirs of usurping Sindh’s rights, yet they fail to acknowledge two critical facts:

Before the creation of Pakistan, the Sindh Assembly was among the first legislative bodies to vote in favour of joining Pakistan. This decision was made to gain freedom from British colonial rule and the Hindu majority, affirming Sindh’s commitment to being part of an independent Pakistan.

The migration of Muhajirs to Sindh was part of a legal and structured process following Pakistan’s formation. These immigrants did not arrive illegally; they were entitled to settle anywhere in Pakistan, including Sindh. While some received property as part of their legal claims, the few are still awaiting their due compensations even after 78 years and the remaining have built their property and businesses through their hard work from scratch.

Despite their decades-long presence, Muhajirs are still not fully accepted as Pakistanis or Sindhis in Sindh. Even second- and third-generation Muhajirs, born and raised in Pakistan, are derogatorily referred to as “Panahgir” (refugees), “Bhagoray” (runaways), “Bhayia,” and “Hindustani.”

As a second-generation Muhajir born in Pakistan, I have always considered myself a patriotic Pakistani, expressing my loyalty through my writings. However, after decades of striving for recognition, I still question whether my community will ever be accepted as an integral part of Pakistan’s social fabric. Former Pakistani military dictator General Ayub Khan once addressed the Muhajir community, saying, “You came to Pakistan, and now only the ocean is ahead of you.” This statement continues to haunt Muhajirs, highlighting their uncertain status in a country they helped build.

Many Muhajirs yearn to visit India, the land of their ancestors. They wish to reconnect with their roots, see their ancestral homes, visit the graves of their forefathers, and reunite with their extended families. However, the Indian government has imposed strict visa restrictions on Pakistani citizens, including those of Pakistani origin residing in other countries.

I appeal to the Indian government to consider the plight of Muhajirs on humanitarian grounds. Just as Pakistan has granted Sikh pilgrims access to their religious shrines in Punjab, allowing them to visit their ancestral villages and meet relatives, India should reciprocate by facilitating visas for Muhajirs.

Muhajirs, whether in Sindh or the diaspora living in other countries, urge the Indian government to acknowledge their historical ties to India and grant them the opportunity to visit their ancestral lands. Denying them this right not only exacerbates their sense of displacement but also violates basic human rights.

The writer is aSydney-based journalist, analyst, writer and author. Email: shassan @tribune-intl.com