A Pakistani Cyclist’s Survival Guide

There’s nothing quite like the thrill (and sheer terror) of your first group ride. I remember my first time cycling through the hills of Islamabad, trying desperately to keep up with more experienced riders while pretending I knew what “half-wheeling” meant. I learned the hard way that braking too suddenly in a paceline earns you some very angry glares, and that showing up in a baggy shalwar kameez flapping in the wind is a one-way ticket to looking like an absolute newbie.

Cycling culture in Pakistan is growing fast, with groups forming in cities like Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad. But with that comes an unspoken rulebook that every beginner must navigate. Want to blend in with the pros instead of sticking out like a sore thumb? Here’s a lighthearted, yet practical guide to surviving your first group ride without embarrassing yourself.

The Unspoken Rules of Group Rides (Or, Why Nobody Likes a Wheel Sucker)

Pakistanis love hospitality-but not when it comes to cycling etiquette. If you show up unprepared and spend the whole ride drafting behind someone without taking turns at the front, congratulations! You’ve just earned the title of “that guy.” Drafting (riding closely behind another cyclist to reduce wind resistance) is an art, not an excuse to hitch a free ride. Take your turn at the front, even if it means burning your legs a little.

Also, learn to call out road hazards. Pakistani roads are filled with surprises-random potholes, stray goats, and the occasional Suzuki pickup reversing without warning. If you see a hazard, shout it out. The guy behind you would rather hear “KHADAA!” than experience it firsthand.

Gear Choices That Scream “Rookie” (And What Actually Matters)

Pakistani beginners often make some interesting gear choices. Here’s a quick breakdown of what works and what doesn’t:

What NOT to wear:

Baggy Shalwar Kameez – Unless you want to create your own personal parachute and slow yourself down, avoid traditional wear.

Cricket Helmets – Believe it or not, some beginners show up in these. Protect your head with a proper cycling helmet, not something meant for fast bowlers. Hiking Backpacks – You’re cycling, not trekking to Fairy Meadows. A small saddlebag is all you need for essentials.

What ACTUALLY matters:

Padded Cycling Shorts – Because your backside will hate you after two hours in the saddle otherwise.

A Good Helmet – It may not be “cool” in some circles, but neither is a head injury.

Cycling Shoes or Sneakers – Flip-flops are great for the beach, but terrible for maintaining cadence.

A Simple, Well-Maintained Bike – You don’t need a million-rupee imported road bike. A well-tuned, lightweight hybrid or road bike works just fine.

How to Survive a Paceline Without Causing a Pile-Up If you’ve never ridden in a paceline (a single-file line of cyclists taking turns at the front), it can be nerve-wracking. The first rule? Don’t break suddenly! Imagine a rickshaw stopping in the middle of a busy Lahore street-chaos ensues. The same applies to group rides.

Instead, practice soft pedalling (slowing down by easing off your pedal stroke instead of hitting the brakes). Maintain a steady pace and don’t surge forward when you take your turn at the front. This isn’t a drag race at Sea View, it’s a team effort.

Drafting: The Art of Riding Close Without Becoming a Nuisance

Drafting can save you up to 30% of your energy, which is why pro cyclists do it all the time. But if you’re new, it’s also a fast way to cause accidents if done wrong.

Don’t ride too close. Keep a safe but efficient distance of about half a wheel length.

Don’t overlap wheels. If the rider in front swerves to avoid a donkey cart (yes, it happens), you’ll end up on the pavement.

DO maintain a steady speed. Sudden acceleration or deceleration throws off the whole group. Think of it like a well-choreographed mehndi dance-everyone moves together smoothly.

Bonus: Dealing with Curious Bystanders and the Occasional “Beta, Yeh Kyun Kar Rahe Ho?”

In Pakistan, cycling isn’t as common as cricket, so expect a few puzzled stares, especially in smaller towns. You’ll hear everything from “Beta, bohat time hay aapky pas?” to “Yeh tight kapray kyun pehne hain?” Just smile and keep riding.

Also, prepare for impromptu races with random motorcyclists who decide to challenge you at traffic signals. They’ll speed off, convinced they’ve won, but they’ll never know the real endurance test happens after 50km.

Final Thoughts: Ride Smart, Ride Confidently

Cycling is an incredible sport, and group rides make it even more enjoyable. But like any community, there are rules-both spoken and unspoken. If you follow basic etiquette, invest in the right gear, and stay alert, you’ll earn the respect of fellow cyclists (and avoid becoming the subject of post-ride jokes). So, the next time you roll up for a group ride, remember: dress smart, ride smoothly, and most importantly-don’t half-wheel your way into trouble!

