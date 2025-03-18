Reviving the National Action Plan

The recent hijacking of the Jaffar Express by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has once again underscored the persistent threat posed by militant groups in Pakistan. This brazen attack, resulting in the tragic loss of innocent lives, serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need to reassess and revitalize our counterterrorism strategies. Central to this endeavour is the effective implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP), which, despite its inception in 2014, has seen inconsistent enforcement over the years.

The BLA’s recent actions, including the hijacking and subsequent ambushes on military convoys, highlight a troubling escalation in militant activities. Similarly, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) continues to orchestrate attacks that challenge the state’s authority and destabilize the region. These anti-state movements not only threaten national security but also hinder socio-economic development, particularly in provinces like Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In response to these escalating threats, both the Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) and the Interior Minister have emphasized the necessity of implementing the revised 14 points of the NAP. This comprehensive strategy encompasses both kinetic and non-kinetic measures to combat terrorism. Kinetic operations, involving direct military action, are crucial to dismantle militant infrastructures and neutralize immediate threats posed by groups like the TTP and BLA.

Balochistan has long grappled with issues of poverty, unemployment, and political marginalization.

While military operations are indispensable, their success is intrinsically linked to parallel initiatives in social, economic, and political domains. Balochistan, for instance, has long grappled with issues of poverty, unemployment, and political marginalization. Addressing these root causes is essential to undermine the appeal of militant ideologies. Chief Minister of Balochistan’s recent remarks on the correlation between socio-economic deprivation and rising terrorism underscore the urgency for targeted development programs.

Historically, the implementation of the NAP has faced challenges, with previous and current administrations falling short in executing its mandates effectively. To break this cycle, a holistic approach is imperative. This includes investing in infrastructure, education, and healthcare to uplift marginalized communities. The state also needs to ensure the representation of all ethnic and regional groups in decision-making processes to foster a sense of ownership and belonging. We will have to develop programs that challenge extremist ideologies and promote tolerance and unity.

The path to lasting peace and stability in Pakistan lies in the unwavering implementation of the National Action Plan in its entirety. By coupling decisive military action with robust socio-economic reforms, the state can effectively counter the multifaceted threats posed by militant groups. It is a collective responsibility to ensure that the sacrifices of our security forces and citizens lead to a future free from the scourge of terrorism.

The writer is a freelance columnist.