LHC disposes of Azma’s plea in fake video case

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday disposed of Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari’s petition in fake video case in light of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) report. A three-member bench led by LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum conducted hearing on the plea. The report from the FIA was presented by the federal government’s lawyer, Asad Bajwa. The federal government’s lawyer stated that an FIR had been registered, with two suspects being arrested, and their challan (charge sheet) had been submitted to the court, adding that legal action was being taken against the absconding suspects. The court expressed satisfaction with the FIA report and disposed of the petition.