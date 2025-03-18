CDA launches 13 feeder electric bus routes, paving way for greener capital

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa presided over a meeting at the CDA Headquarters on to discuss the operations of electric and feeder buses.

The transition from traditional diesel buses to electric alternatives represents a significant step towards reducing carbon emissions and fostering a more sustainable urban ecosystem. Electric buses have huge potential to shape the future of urban mobility and they are essential for fostering healthier and more liveable cities. The benefits of electric buses include reducing air pollution, cutting urban emissions, and promoting low-emission transportation options. These buses are equipped with soot-free technologies that help combat harmful particulate matter and greenhouse gas emissions, thus contributing to cleaner and healthier urban environments. By transitioning to electric buses, cities can effectively tackle the challenges related to air quality and public health, impacting millions of individuals who rely on public transport daily. Moreover, the adoption of electric buses aligns with global efforts to combat climate change and promote sustainable transportation solutions. These vehicles not only reduce noise pollution levels in urban areas but also offer a more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional diesel buses.

During the meeting, it was informed that four public transport routes are operational in Islamabad which are Red Line – Saddar Rawalpindi to Pak. Secretariat in Islamabad ((No. of Buses = 68, Ridership 145,000 per day Length = 22.50 Km,) Orange Line – Faiz-Ahmed-Faiz station (H-9) to Islamabad Airport, (No. of Buses = 30, Ridership 17,202 per day, Length = 29.78 Km,), Blue Line – PIMS to Gulberg Interchange, (No. of Buses = 10, Ridership 11,773 per day, Length = 17.05 Km) and Green Line – PIMS to Bara Kahu,(1No. of Buses = 10, Ridership 7,878 per day, Length = 16.90 Km).

On the directions of Prime Minister of Pakistan, a Feasibility Study was carried out on the public transport system for Islamabad. 13-feeder routes were identified as a result of the feasibility study with a fleet of 160x Electric Buses. The First batch of 30x E-Buses was made operational at two routes (i.e. FR-04 – PIMS to Bari Imam & FR-07- PIMS to G-11 via G-8, G-9, G-10, G-11) inaugurated on 06-07-2024. On the arrival of second batch of 70xbuses two further routes were made operational i.e. FR-03A (PIMS to Pak-Secretariat via F-7, F-6, & F-5) & FR-09 (Pirwadhai Chowk to Faizabad Metro Station via IJP Road) on 23rd September 2024.

In a subsequent development, other EV routes were also made operational such as FR-11, FR-14, FR-15, FR-14A and other special trips which are FR-01, (Sohan to NUST Metro Station via I-9, I-10 & Police Lines), FR-03A, (PIMS to Faisal Masjid via F-8 Markaz & Shaheen Chowk), FR-04, (PIMS to Bari Imam to QAU via G-6, G-7 & Abpara), FR-05&10, (Golra Morh Metro Station to Taxila via G-11, F-11, D-12 & Margalla Road), FR-06, (PIMS to Golara Sharif via G-9, Shaheen Chowk, F-9, F-10 & F-11 Markaz), FR-07, (PIMS to Police Foundation Metro Station via G-8, G-9, G-10 & G-11), FR-08A, (PIMS to Captain. Naeem Tufail Shaheed Chowk via Abpara), FR-08C, (PIMS to Capt. Naeem Tufail Shaheed Chowk via Faizabad), FR-09, (Khanna Pul to Golra Morh Metro Station via Faizabad, IJP Road), FR-11, (Golara Morh Metro Station to I-14 via Motorway Chowk and Golara Morah), FR-14, (Barakahu to Mandi Morh via Faizabad, IJP Road), FR-14A, (Barakahu to Satra Meel via Murree Road), FR-15, (Khanna Pul to Rawat via Islamabad Expressway), ST-01, (PIMS to Daman-e-Koh (Saturday & Sunday Only), ST-02, (PIMS to Tufail Shaheed Chow via Shaarparian Park (Saturday & Sunday Only) and FR-04B, (Diplomatic Enclave Shuttle Service (Operational during Monday to Friday).

It was informed that Route between Taxila and Hassan Abdal via N-5 will be made operational by 20th March, 2025. So far 120 buses are operational in all of these routes. The remaining buses will be made operational upon installation of Chargers at H-9 Bus Depot by the end of June 2025. It was further informed that per day average Ridership for all operational routes is 32,000 Passengers/Day. A Charging station at Jinnah convention center has been established for the first batch of 30xbuses. For the second batch of 70x electric buses, a charging facility is being developed at H-9 Bus depot and is operational now. Future initiatives include; preparation of a comprehensive public transport master plan for Islamabad and the development of a Multimodal Intercity Bus Terminal at I-11 through ADB support.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given to Chairman CDA regarding the feeder electric buses. It was apprised that 160 electric buses have been allocated for all feeder routes, basically integrating and connecting them to various lines of the BRT network. In this project, 216 bus stops and 4 depots would be established at strategic locations, complemented by a robust charging infrastructure to support operations.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa expressed satisfaction with the progress made so far and said that 13 feeder routes have already been launched. Their groundbreaking ceremony will be held for the Zero Point bus in due course of time. He also instructed the introduction of digital advertising boards in metro buses and terminals to enhance revenue streams and reduce reliance on subsidies, ensuring high-quality public service delivery. Chairman CDA emphasized the need for comprehensive policy regulations to transition all commercial and private transport in Islamabad to electric vehicles. He outlined that the CDA should lead by example, converting its entire bus fleet to electric vehicles in the first phase. Additionally, the CDA will engage with other public sector institutions and universities in Islamabad to facilitate the transition of their transportation systems to electric vehicles.

Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed Member Finance to develop strategies to minimize subsidy dependence and ensure financial sustainability while introducing electric buses for CDA. He urged the promotion of eco-friendly transport solutions in collaboration with citizens and stakeholders and reaffirmed the CDA’s commitment to establishing a high-quality, affordable, and environment friend sustainable transport system for Islamabad in order to cater future needs of transportation to the citizens.